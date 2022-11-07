Geno Smith praises Seahawks’ offensive line with Marshawn Lynch quote

The Seahawks have won four games in a row. While their defensive turnaround is rightfully getting a lot of the credit, it’s important to remember this has been a complete team effort. One unit that also deserves commendation is Seattle’s offensive line, which has done a good job all year of keeping Geno Smith relatively clean.

Following Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith shared a tweet that made an interesting comparison. After praising the defense, Smith said he feels like Marshawn Lynch behind this offensive line, using Beast Mode’s famous “we going to Sizzler” line from his Oakland Tech days.

How about that DEFENSE!

I feel like Marshawn playing behind this OLINE.. “we going to sizzler” haha

HAWKS WIN!

On to the next.. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) November 7, 2022

The team’s traditional sack and QB hit numbers aren’t great, but there are better ways to measure pass protection these days.

According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle has a 65.7 pass blocking grade for the season (not counting yesterday’s game), which ranks No. 13 in the league. ESPN’s pass block win rate metric has them at No. 5 at 65%.

Good but not great numbers, but compared to the Russell Wilson era it’s absolute gold. It’s a little bit hysterical that they finally got a quality pass blocking line as soon as he left.

The lion’s share of the credit must go to rookie tackles Abe Lucas and Charles Cross, who could be bookending this line for the next decade.

Related

Tyler Lockett responds to criticism about third down slide that came up short

List

Seahawks: 8 takeaways from a weird win over the Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire