Geno Smith will practice Thursday

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is trending in the right direction to play against the Eagles on Monday night.

Smith did not play in last Sunday's loss to the 49ers because of a groin injury he suffered in practice last Thursday, but head coach Pete Carroll said that Smith "feels really good" while speaking to reporters at his press conference. Carroll said that Smith took part in the team's walkthrough and that he will take part in practice.

Given that the injury occurred in practice, no one is going to guarantee Smith will be able to go on Monday but the return to practice is a positive step for a team that needs a win to strengthen their playoff hopes.

Drew Lock started in place of Smith last weekend and went 22-of-31 for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 28-16 loss.