Geno Smith: Pick-six “kind of woke us up” against Cardinals

The Seahawks won their fourth straight game on Sunday, but they had to bounce back from giving up the lead in the third quarter to make it happen.

Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins jumped a pass that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw to running back Ken Walker and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown that put Arizona up 14-10. It was the last time that the Cardinals would stop the Seahawks as they’d go on touchdown drives of 75, 81, and 85 yards to close out the 31-21 win.

After the game, Smith said the interception “kind of woke us up” and that bouncing back from that miscue was no big deal given what else Smith has experienced during his career.

“After all I’ve gone through, things like that are not going to faze me,” Smith said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Smith was 26-of-34 for 275 yards and two touchdowns overall on Sunday and, even with the interception, the Seahawks will take that kind of outing every week from a quarterback who has wildly outperformed the low expectations many had for him this season.

