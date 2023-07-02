Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans
We have ended another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.
What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?
Below are a few stories from the last week about the Seahawks that Cardinals fans should know.
Seahawks called Panthers about No. 1 pick
The Seahawks had the fifth pick in the draft. However, they did inquire about the first overall pick. Seahawks GM John Schneider called the Panthers as a friendly joke, as he and Panthers GM Scott Fitterer are close friends.
Pete Carroll not top-10 coach
The offseason is about lists and rankings. Pro Football Focus ranked the top 10 active head coaches and left Carroll off the list.
Geno Smith a top-10 QB
After a career season in 2022 when he was the league’s Comeback Player of the Year, Pro Football Network ranked Smith in the top 10.