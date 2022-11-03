Geno Smith named NFC offensive player of the month

The career resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith has been one of the league’s best stories so far in the 2022 season.

Now Smith has been recognized for his strong October.

The NFL named Smith the NFC offensive player of the month after he completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 1,207 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception in five games. he also rushed for 143 yards and scored a rushing TD.

The Seahawks went 4-1 in those games and now lead the NFC West.

Smith leads the league in completion percentage entering Week Nine.

A full-time starting quarterback for the first time since 2014, Smith has now won a player of the month award for the first time.

He’ll be back in action this week as the Seahawks travel to the desert to take on the Cardinals.

