Geno Smith named NFC offensive player of the week

PFT named Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith our offensive player of the week for Week Four and the NFL came to a similar conclusion.

The league announced that Smith has been named the NFC offensive player of the week. It is the first time he’s received that recognition, but he was named the AFC offensive player of the week in Week 5 of the 2013 season while playing for the Jets.

Smith was 23-of-30 for 320 yards and two two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 48-45 win over the Lions last Sunday. He added 49 rushing yards on seven carries.

For the season, Smith is now 102-of-132 for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. His 77.1 completion percentage leads the league and the total package has been a lot better than many people expected when the Seahawks opted to roll with Smith as their starter this season.

