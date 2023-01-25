Geno Smith named among finalists for Comeback Player of the Year

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is coming off the best season of his career. After spending the previous six years as a backup, Smith got his first opportunity to start since 2014 – his second year in the league.

Now Smith is up for some hardware – including Comeback Player of the Year. According to the NFL, Smith is one of three finalists to win the award. The others are Giants running back Saquon Barkley and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Who should be named the 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year? 📺: #NFLHonors — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/jDO7ODNXg1 — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

Barkley and McCaffrey both deserve credit for bouncing back from injury the way that they have this season. However, Smith’s overall impact was obviously greater given his production. He posted career highs in every stat that matters and helped turn a group that was projected to win just three games by some analysts into a playoff team.

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Thursday, February 9 at 6:00 p.m. PT.

