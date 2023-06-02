Geno Smith leads our All-NFC West team for the 2023 season
Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the NFC West has one clear genuine Super Bowl contender and another team rising to challenge them. That would be the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, who are both far more talented than the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals are right now, at least on paper.
On offense, the Niners are the obvious winners within the division despite not having their quarterback starting. That honor went to Geno Smith, narrowly beat out Kyler Murray – who’s more talented but has nothing to work with – and Matt Stafford – who might out-perform Smith but has age and overuse-injury questions hanging over him. Seattle is well-represented on defense but San Francisco is dominant on that side of the ball, as well.
Here is who we would start at each position this coming season given our choice from all four teams in the NFC West.