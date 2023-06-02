Geno Smith leads our All-NFC West team for the 2023 season

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the NFC West has one clear genuine Super Bowl contender and another team rising to challenge them. That would be the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, who are both far more talented than the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals are right now, at least on paper.

On offense, the Niners are the obvious winners within the division despite not having their quarterback starting. That honor went to Geno Smith, narrowly beat out Kyler Murray – who’s more talented but has nothing to work with – and Matt Stafford – who might out-perform Smith but has age and overuse-injury questions hanging over him. Seattle is well-represented on defense but San Francisco is dominant on that side of the ball, as well.

Here is who we would start at each position this coming season given our choice from all four teams in the NFC West.

QB: Geno Smith - Seahawks

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

RB: Christian McCaffrey - 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

WR: Cooper Kupp - Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR: Deebo Samuel - 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

WR: DK Metcalf - Seahawks

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

TE: George Kittle - 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

LT: Trent Williams - 49ers

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

C: Brian Allen - Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

RG: Will Hernandez - Cardinals

RT: Abe Lucas - Seahawks

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

DL: Nick Bosa - 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DL: Aaron Donald - Rams

DL: Javon Hargrave - 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DL: Arik Armstead - 49ers

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LB: Bobby Wagner - Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

LB: Fred Warner - 49ers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

LCB: Devon Witherspoon - Seahawks

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

RCB: Tariq Woolen - Seahawks

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SCB: Isaiah Oliver - 49ers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

SS: Budda Baker - Cardinals

FS: Quandre Diggs - Seahawks

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

