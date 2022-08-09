Geno Smith lands atop the Seahawks’ first unofficial depth chart

Quarterback Geno Smith has led the competition in Seattle throughout the offseason and the early stages of training camp. He also leads it into the first unofficial depth chart of the year.

Via Shawn-Michael Dugar of the TheAthletic.com, the Seahawks have published their first preseason depth chart. Smith is the starter, and Drew Lock is the backup.

This implies that Smith will get the first-team reps in the preseason opener, on Saturday at Pittsburgh.

Elsewhere on the first depth chart, Rashaad Penny appears as the starting running back, with rookie Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas the second-stringers. At tight end, the starter is Noah Fant or Will Dissley. Fant is a former first-round pick who arrived with Lock as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

The Seahawks open the regular season five weeks from tonight, at home against Wilson and the Broncos.

