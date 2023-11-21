Geno Smith, Ken Walker estimated as non-participants Monday

The Seahawks could have quarterback Geno Smith (elbow) on Thursday but probably won't have running back Ken Walker III (oblique).

But both were listed as non-participants on Monday's estimated practice report.

The Seahawks also estimated that safety Jerrick Reed II (knee), wide receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) and wide receiver Jake Bobo (shoulder) would not have practiced.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring), safety Jamal Adams (knee/rest), cornerback Riq Woolen (shoulder), cornerback Tre Brown (foot) and defensive back Cody Bryant (toe) were estimated as limited.