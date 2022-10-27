Geno Smith joins 'NFL Now' to discuss Seahawks' hot start to 2022 season
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith joins "NFL Now" to discuss Seahawks' hot start to 2022 season.
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly traded a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
In order to sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Giants reportedly will attempt to make an additional big move or two.
The Bills have the most interceptions in the NFL (10) entering Sunday night's showdown with the Packers.
The #Chiefs are still projected to have 11 draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft despite the trade to acquire Kadarius Toney.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
Following his trade from the New York Giants to Kansas City Chiefs, Kadarius Toney thanked God and sent out some eyebrow-raising tweets.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
The #Chiefs' trade for #Giants WR Kadarius Toney is filled with short-term and long-term potential.
Here's a collection of all of the grades for the Bears' trade of Robert Quinn, where most experts loved the move for Chicago.
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
Elliot played for much of 2021 with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This injury should mean a bigger load for Tony Pollard.
Who do you like from this hypothetical list?
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
The Kadarius Toney era didn't last very long.
The Sofi Stadium turf is in the crosshairs after a spate of injuries during Sunday's Chargers-Seahawks game.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.