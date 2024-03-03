Geno Smith, Jamal Adams, dead money and more Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We made it to another offseason weekend, meaning it is time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals. What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories about the Seahawks from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Mike Macdonald uncertain about QB situation

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With a new head coach, there is uncertainty about the future at quarterback. New coach Mike Macdonald didn’t have many answers about the future of Geno Smith or Drew Lock.

PFF ranks new OC as second-best

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

New Seahawks offensive coordinator gets high marks from PFF. He is ranked the No. 2 offensive coordinator for the upcoming EA Sports college football videogame.

Seahawks have the least dead money in NFL

As the offseason starts, the Seahawks have the least dead money against the 2024 cap in the league, at least for now.

Geno Smith is the starter for now

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

While new head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t have an answer about the future of Geno Smith as the starter, GM John Schneider had slightly more confidence, saying Smith is the starter until he isn’t.

Jamal Adams' future with team uncertain

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Will Jamal Adams be back with the Seahawks in 2024? There isn’t a good answer. All Schneider could say was “we’ll see.”

More Cardinals and NFC West coverage

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1974]

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire