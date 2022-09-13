Geno Smith on impact of Week 1 victory vs. Broncos
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on the impact of Week 1 victory vs. Denver Broncos.
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle for the first time since being traded to Denver and his reception was less than warm, as the Seahawks captured a tense, one-point victory over the Broncos. Elsewhere in the NFL, Saquon Barkley’s sportsbook odds are skyrocketing after his vintage performance in Week 1 and Jets coach Robert Saleh is saving receipts from the haters. Plus, Ravens star Calais Campbell talks Fantasy on sideline during win over Jets... but The Rush has inside info about how Campbell's fantasy squad fared in Week 1!
The NFL won't take pity on the Cowboys just because their QB is out.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Watch Bucs running back Leonard Fournette bring the hammer to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
As if the Cowboys' pathetic 19-3 prime time loss to the Buccaneers wasn't enough, Dallas fans went the extra mile to embarrass themselves on Sunday night.
The Broncos and Seahawks played a thriller in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.
A fan video shows Bears fans why the team wants to move out of Soldier Field.
The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football opener. Here are winners and losers from the contest.
Nebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?
No one in NFL history has matched what the Chiefs coach has done.
Russell Wilson throws his first TD pass as a Bronco! What a play by Jerry Jeudy.
Following the 49ers' disappointing 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field, NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner had an interesting take regarding the offense.
Sunday in Arizona, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes walked behind a microphone half an hour after torching the Cardinals. What came next was illuminating.
The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago. The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
The Chargers even poked fun at Raiders fans.
Kyle Brandt of "Good Morning Football" calls out ex-Bears coach Mike Martz for past comments after stunning win over 49ers.
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.
Week 1 of the NFL season led to a significant shuffle in the Power Rankings
The Steelers are banged up after a tough Week 1 win over the Bengals, but there's been some early good news on the status of injured running back Najee Harris before the Week 2 game vs. the Patriots.