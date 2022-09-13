Geno Smith on impact of Week 1 victory vs. Broncos

Yahoo Sports Videos

Russell Wilson returned to Seattle for the first time since being traded to Denver and his reception was less than warm, as the Seahawks captured a tense, one-point victory over the Broncos. Elsewhere in the NFL, Saquon Barkley’s sportsbook odds are skyrocketing after his vintage performance in Week 1 and Jets coach Robert Saleh is saving receipts from the haters. Plus, Ravens star Calais Campbell talks Fantasy on sideline during win over Jets... but The Rush has inside info about how Campbell's fantasy squad fared in Week 1!