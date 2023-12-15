Geno Smith: I'm better every day, we'll see about Monday

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is pushing to play after missing last Sunday with a groin injury, but it's too soon to know if he'll be ready to go on Monday night.

Smith injured his groin in practice last week, but was able to get back on the field for the team's practice on Thursday. During a Friday press conference, Smith said his condition has improved before adding that "we'll see" what happens against the Eagles.

"I’m getting better every single day. Working around the clock to get my body as healthy as possible," Smith said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Drew Lock started in place of Smith in Seattle's loss to the 49ers. That loss was their fourth in a row and running the streak to five would deal a blow to their playoff hopes.