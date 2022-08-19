Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith left Thursday night’s game at halftime and was icing his knee in the second half, but after the game the Seahawks said Smith is fine.

Coach Pete Carroll said Smith just had a knee bruise, which he suffered in the first quarter, and that he played through it with no problems in the second quarter and could have continued playing if the Seahawks had wanted to give him more preseason work.

Smith, who went into the game appearing to be in the lead in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition, completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and two sacks in the first half. The Seahawks did not score a single point with Smith at quarterback.

Drew Lock, who is competing with Smith, didn’t play because he has COVID-19. Third-string quarterback Jacob Eason played the second half and completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and one sack.

Geno Smith had knee bruise, could have continued playing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk