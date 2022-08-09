Geno Smith continues to lead the quarterback competition in Seattle. While he hasn’t won the job for Week One of the regular season, he’ll start the preseason opener on Saturday.

Via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday that Smith remains in the lead for the full-time gig, and that he’ll get the nod at Pittsburgh this weekend.

Based on Saturday’s mock game, some thought Drew Lock had gained ground on Smith. That’s apparently not the case, at least not yet.

My own belief is that Carroll would love to beat former Seahawks starter Russell Wilson on the first Monday night of the season with his former understudy. Remember, Smith played well last year when pressed into service after Wilson suffered a finger injury against the Rams.

For the Seahawks, it’s been all about system, not star quarterback. Wilson had wanted the system to be all about him. The season begins with a compelling clash of philosophies, and Carroll is more likely to be proven right if Smith is the starter. He’s the next man up, replacing the man who wanted out and who finally got his wish.

Geno Smith gets the start in the Seattle preseason opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk