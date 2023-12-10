Geno Smith will be game-time decision to play today vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks have listed seven players as questionable for today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The most important of them is starting quarterback Geno Smith, who is dealing with multiple injuries right now. For the last several weeks Smith has been playing through an elbow issue, which occurred when he took a bad hit from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he was throwing. Then, earlier this week Smith also suffered a groin injury during practice.

According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Seahawks won’t make a decision on whether or not Smith will play until pregame warmups.

Geno Smith is dealing with what is considered a two-week injury to his groin, and as much as the Seahawks QB would like to try to play through it, Seattle is not expected to decide on his availability for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers until pregame warmups.https://t.co/jRUZqyT7FW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2023

Smith has not missed a game yet for the Seahawks due to injury.

Other critical players who are listed as questionable include cornerback Tre Brown, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and nose tackle Jarran Reed.

More Seahawks Wire stories

53-man roster tracker: QB, LB elevated from practice squad

6 things to know going into game between Seahawks, 49ers

Seahawks go EDGE, QB first in this 2024 NFL mock draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire