Geno Smith, Gabe Jackson, drafting a QB and more Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans

We are in another weekend of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new in the NFC West?

Below are a few stories from the last week about the Seattle Seahawks for Cardinals fans to know.

Geno Smith's 2022 season is base for contract incentives

Smith got a three-year contract extension from the Seahawks. In it, he can earn even more in incentives.

His performance incentives use his stats in 2022 as the basis.

Seahawks have 10 draft picks

The Seahawks will have 10 selections in the 2023 NFL draft.

Seahawks still could draft QB

The Seahawks signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year deal, but with the fifth pick in the NFL draft and with 10 selections overall, the team is not ruling out drafting a quarterback.

If that happens, Smith welcomes the competition.

Seahawks cut 2 in salary-saving moves

Like many teams, the Seahawks are making cuts to save salary cap space.

They released guard Gabe Jackson and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven to free up cap space.

