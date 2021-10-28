Geno Smith discusses what he learned from watching Seahawks’ loss to Saints

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says his team’s recent losses have felt “frustratingly familiar.” That’s definitely the case, as Seattle had a shot to win all three games since Russell Wilson’s injury. As you might have guessed, one of the biggest problems has been a massive step down in play at the quarterback position. Geno Smith showed promise in his one quarter against the Rams but struggled against both the Steelers and the Saints.

Smith only threw for 167 yards (with 84 of them going to D.K. Metcalf on one play) and took five sacks against New Orleans, at least a few of which were his fault. Watch Smith talk about what he learned from watching the film from Monday night’s game.

Geno Smith assessing the Saints game. pic.twitter.com/LwUijm5L8D — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 28, 2021

Bringing in somebody like Cam Newton two weeks ago might have been a good idea, but it’s a bit late in the game now to find an upgrade. Seattle is stuck with Smith for at least one more game.

