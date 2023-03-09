Geno Smith discusses his new 'Hawks deal alongside Carroll, Schneider
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith discusses his new 3-year, $105M deal alongside Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
Here's what the 49ers might have to surrender in a deal for Lamar Jackson.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
With free agency right around the corner, Bears insider Josh Schrock makes his priority list for Ryan Poles and gives out predictions for how the Bears fill their many needs.
Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.
The Jets will be releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on track to officially become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next Wednesday, but he doesn’t think he’ll have to wait that long to settle on where he’ll be playing in 2023. Teams can begin negotiating with players from other teams on Monday and the [more]
The Packers, by all appearances, want to move on from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is at least exploring the possibility of playing for the team that was bought and paid for with Big Pharma profits. So if the Packers trade Rodgers to the Jets, what should Green Bay expect? With Rodgers due to make nearly $60 [more]
Carson Wentz, Leonard Fournette and Kenny Golladay are among the notable names getting cut this year. Here are other players who were released ahead of 2023 free agency.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein give their insider analysis on the unique situation with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and why the initial interest isn't as high as we thought it would be. They also address the New York Giants signing QB Daniel Jones to a huge new contract and give a quick preview of an intriguing 2023 NFL free agent class.
All of this should have been expected. If last week's revealing NFLPA player survey showed us anything, it's that a not-small number of team owners don't actually care about winning, at least not on the field.
The Atlanta Falcons are viewed by many as a dark-horse trade partner for the Bears and the No. 1 pick. But if the Seahawks really want Anthony Richardson, a deal with Ryan Poles now might be their only option.
The NFL's tag deadline saw the Chiefs give the Bears a top free-agent target while the Giants removed an unnecessary temptation from the equation.
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has been adamant that the team will not be trading wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason and the team has made a move that makes it even clearer that Allen will be sticking around. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Allen’s contract in order to create [more]
The Bears have an interesting offseason ahead.
Here’s how Lewis played a big role in Chiefs’ now-famous “Corn Dog” touchdown from Super Bowl LVII.
San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner was asked to rank the top five current 49ers players, and it wasn't an easy task.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.