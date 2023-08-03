Geno Smith on his new diet: ‘I guess I’m a pescatarian now’

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised the league last year. Now, the veteran starter is looking to be a little leaner and meaner this coming season.

Smith has never necessarily been known for his mobility, but make no mistake: he can still move very well if need be. Now, this year perhaps we might see a little more of this. Smith has lost weight this offseason, and he explained how he did.

Too bad for the Seahawks they don’t play the Dolphins this year. Geno Smith says he’s lost weight:

“I haven't eaten red meat or chicken in a while. So I guess I'm a pescatarian now. I haven't really been near any dairy and staying away from sweets and things like that.” pic.twitter.com/Tgn8fnepje — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 28, 2023

The success of the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 hinges on two factors:

Can Geno Smith replicate/improve upon his 2022 season? Did the team do enough to fix the defensive line?

Right now, we’ll have to wait and see for both. But not for much longer, as NFL action is racing closer and closer to us. As far as point No. 1 goes, Seattle has given Smith a plethora of weapons, more than any quarterback could reasonably hope for.

The Seahawks are putting Smith in the best possible position to succeed. The ball is now in his court.

