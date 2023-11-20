Geno Smith dealing with biceps bruise, Pete Carroll unsure if he'll play on Thursday

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith exited Sunday's loss to the Rams late in the third quarter with an elbow injury, but came back to play Seattle's final drive — getting the team in a position for a field goal.

But Smith's availability for Thursday night's game against the 49ers is in question.

After the contest, head coach Pete Carroll said in his press conference that Smith had a bruise on his biceps on the back of his elbow "that blew up a little bit."

"But he was able to come back and execute, so nice effort by him," Carroll said.

Asked if Smith will be able to play on Thursday, Carroll said "I have no idea." Carroll later added that he is concerned about Smith's availability.

"On Thursday games, you’re worried about everybody coming back,” Carroll said. "Every guy on your team, it’s hard to do. It’s one of the great challenges in the league. So, we’ll find our way. We have a way to kind of rejuvenate and get rolling. They've got to do the same thing.

“Hopefully, we'll get our guys back and going.”

Smith finished the game 22-of-34 for 233 yards with a touchdown.

Drew Lock came in for most of the fourth quarter and was unimpressive, completing 2-of-6 passes for 3 yards with an interception.

If Smith isn’t able to play on Thursday, Lock would be in line to start.

Carroll also mentioned that Kenneth Walker has an oblique strain and the running back "couldn’t move, hardly, with it.” Walker exited early in the first quarter and did not return, putting his availability also in question for Thursday.