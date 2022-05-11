Geno Smith has current edge in Seahawks quarterback competition

The Seattle Seahawks just wrapped up their rookie minicamp but that doesn’t mean coach Pete Carroll hasn’t had his eyes on the veterans as well. Carroll was asked Sunday what he thought about the quarterback competition so far.

“That they are really focused to show well,” Carroll told reporters. “These guys understand what’s at stake, and the comp of it all. And so they were really tuned in. They’re giving everything they’ve got, everything they were doing, from the communication part of it, they’re studying extra, they’re getting in early they’re trying to make sure that they put themselves in the best position.”

And for logical reasons, it looks like one quarterback has the edge so far, returning signal-caller Geno Smith, who backed up Russell Wilson for the last three seasons.

“It’s really obvious, Geno has come back,” Carroll continued. “Like we said, he has so much command of what we’re doing, that he just automatically is ahead. He’s trying to ride that and build on that. I’m proud of the way he’s taking to it.”

To be fair to Drew Lock, the offseason has really just begun, leaving him plenty of time to pull ahead in the race.

