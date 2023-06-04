Geno Smith’s competition, Abe Lucas’ recovery and more Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been going on with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

RT Abe Lucas recovering well from shoulder surgery

Lucas, who had a solid rookie season as the Seahawks’ starting right tackle, underwent offseason shoulder surgery. Things look good as he is back o full strength in his shoulder.

Ken Walker recognizes as 2nd-most explosive rusher

Seattle got great production from running back Ken Walker last season. He was explosive against the Cardinals.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he was the second-most explosive runner in the league.

Geno Smith views everyone as competition

Geno Smith had a career year in 2022 and earned a contract extension. He is clearly the Seahawks’ starting quarterback. But that doesn’t remove the chip on his shoulder. He sees every player as competition and every year as a year he has to beat someone else.

Rookie Devon Witherspoon limited but working late

The Seahawks’ top draft pick, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, has not been practicing. He has been limited by an injury. But that hasn’t stopped him from staying late every day for extra study.

Shuffling O-line in offseason

The Seahawks are pretty set at tackle but the center job is up for grabs. But right now, according to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the Seahawks are mixing and matching the offensive line in spring work.

