Geno Smith believes January arrest on suspicion of DUI will get “worked out”

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith talked to reporters Wednesday, his first availability since his January arrest on suspicion of DUI. He said he doesn’t forsee “any problem.”

“Those things will be worked out, but I’m extremely confident in all those things,” Smith said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “Those things, they have a timeline and they have to get worked out, but I don’t see any problem.”

The King County Prosecutor’s Office is awaiting blood-test results from the State Patrol Crime Lab before making a charging decision, a spokesperson told ESPN last month.

Smith, 31, was arrested in Bellevue, Washington, at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 10 after the Seahawks returned home from their season-finale against the Cardinals.

Smith wrote on social media that “being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened. I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road & ask that you bare with me.”

He is competing with Drew Lock for the starting job to replace Russell Wilson after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal in April to return to Seattle.

Smith could face NFL discipline — up to a three-game suspension without pay for a first offense DUI.

