Geno Smith arrested for suspicion of DUI

The 2021 season ended on Sunday for Seattle. it was capped by an unfortunate off-field incident involving its primary backup quarterback.

Via the Associated Press, Geno Smith was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Sunday, after the team returned from a Week 18 win over the Cardinals.

The arrest happened at 2:10 a.m. PT. He was released from custody roughly seven hours later.

“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation,” attorney Jon Fox told the AP. “I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained.”

A second-round pick of the Jets in 2013, Smith joined the Seahawks in 2020. He appeared in four games with three starts in the 20201 season, while Russell Wilson recovered from a finger injury. He’s due to become a free agent in March.

