Geno Smith appreciative of Michael Penix Jr. quoting him after Pac-12 Championship

RENTON, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith feels a camaraderie with Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and thoroughly enjoyed the Heisman Trophy finalist quoting him after the Huskies beat the Oregon Ducks to win the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night.

"That was awesome, man," Smith said on Thursday.

Penix was being interviewed by ESPN on a stage after the Huskies were presented with the championship trophy when he decided to quote Smith in celebration.

"Man, they tried to write us off, but we ain't write back! We didn't write back!" Penix said.

The quote came from Smith after the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in the first week of the 2022 season with Smith throwing for two touchdowns in the victory.

"They wrote me off. I ain't write back though," Smith said, also in an on-field interview with ESPN.

Smith retweeted a handful of videos of Penix using the quote after the game and acknowledged he'd seen the shout-out

The two quarterbacks have developed a bit of a relationship over the last year. Smith said that he thinks it was wide receiver DK Metcalf that let him know that Penix was looking to get in touch with him this offseason. The two were able to connect for a joint throwing session in the spring at the Dempsey Indoor Center at the University of Washington.

"I had a chance to throw with Mike in the offseason and had a chance to talk to him," Smith said. "He's a really special player, special guy. To be able to kind of share Seattle with him is awesome.I love what they're doing at UW. I hope they win it all, man. Rooting for Mike. Appreciate him doing that. That was pretty cool."

Penix is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football's top level. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Penix passed for 4,218 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games played for the Huskies this season. He completed 65.9 percent of his passes with a 9.1 yards per attempt average, both of which are career-highs.

"I hope he wins it. I think he's had a great year," Smith of Penix's Heisman hopes. "I think when you look at all the candidates, to lead his team to 13-0 and do all the great things he's done throughout the year, he's got the numbers, he's got the moments. I think he deserves it."

The Heisman Trophy will be announced Saturday night at 5 p.m. PT.

