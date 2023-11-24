Geno Smith active, Kenneth Walker inactive for Thanksgiving night

The Seahawks will officially have their quarterback for the Thanksgiving matchup against the 49ers.

Geno Smith is active after he was listed as questionable with a right elbow injury entering Thursday night.

Smith was listed as a non-participant on Monday, limited on Tuesday, and full on Wednesday on Seattle’s injury reports. Multiple reporters on the Seahawks beat noted that Smith wasn’t on the field for early pregame warm-ups. But Seattle was expected to limit Smith’s pregame reps after he suffered the elbow injury during Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

In 10 games this season, Smith has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,404 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Running back Kenneth Walker, however, is inactive with an oblique injury. He was doubtful for the contest after being a non-participant on all three injury reports.

After rejoining the Seahawks last month, Frank Clark is a healthy scratch for Thursday night’s game. He's recorded five total tackles in four games for Seattle this season.

On the other side, 49ers guard Aaron Banks is active after he was questionable with a toe injury. But fellow guard Spencer Buford (knee) is inactive. Jon Feliciano is expected to start at right guard in place of Buford.

San Francisco’s inactives are Buford, quarterback Brandon Allen, offensive lineman Ben Bartsch, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, defensive lineman Kalia Davis, linebacker Jalen Graham, and tight end Brayden Willis.

Seattle’s inactives are Walker Clark, offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal, receiver Dark Young, and nose tackle Cameron Young.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.