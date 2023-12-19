Geno Smith active, but Drew Lock will start for Seahawks

Geno Smith is active for the Seahawks, but the quarterback will not start.

General Manager John Schneider said on the Seahawks' pregame show that Smith surprised the team with how well he moved in his pregame workout. The Seahawks had expected Drew Lock to start after Smith aggravated the injury in practice this week, Schneider said.

"Not a lot of practice time [for Smith]," Schneider said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN, "but had a nice workout here and moved around well. So, he's going to be active, and we've got, what, 54 minutes here to figure out what's going on. But Drew had a great week of practice and has been taking first-team reps all week."

The Seahawks listed Smith as questionable to play.

He did not warm up with teammates before the game as Lock took the first-team reps. That promped the question of who would actually start for the Seahawks.

According to ESPN, Lock will make his second start for the Seahawks.

He made his Seattle debut last week, completing 22 of 31 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the 49ers with Smith sidelined with his injury.