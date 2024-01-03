Geno Auriemma on the win over Creighton, injury to Aubrey Griffin
SNY's Chelsea Sherrod talks with a despondent UConn head coach Geno Auriemma about the leg injury suffered by senior bench stalwart Aubrey Griffin which cast a shadow over what was an otherwise overwhelming win over Creighton 94-50. Auriemma: "I have no words for that, I mean what are you going to say." On the basketball side of things, the coach was very proud of his team beating two ranked teams, Marquette and Creighton, back to back. He emphasized that all of UConn's successful teams in the past have had an inside presence like Aaliyah Edwards, who scored 16 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds, and an outside threat like Paige Bueckers. "It starts with those two, no question about it."