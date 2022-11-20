Geno Auriemma: UConn's top-10 win vs. NC State 'was a great test' | UConn Post Game
In this UConn postgame news conference, head coach Geno Auriemma was pleased with his team's 91-69 win over NC State.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday.
The FS1 broadcast of Sunday's NC State at UConn women's basketball game has been delayed due to a medical emergency.
Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey gave her team a scare when she fainted Sunday before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said after the game that Dailey is OK and “there's nothing serious, nothing threatening." Auriemma said that Dailey wasn’t feeling well before the game.
