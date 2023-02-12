Geno Auriemma on UConn post players keying win: 'We needed our big guys and they came through for us' | UConn Post Game

In this UConn post game news conference, head coach Geno Auriemma talked about how difficult this latest stretch has been for the Huskies, especially with a short bench and lack of consistent three-point shooting. Saturday evening's 67-59 win over Georgetown was made all the more difficult by Lou Lopez-Senechal being in foul trouble nearly the entire game. Dorka Juhasz and Aubrey Griffin picked up the slack and Auriemma bluntly stated, "we needed our big guys and they came through for us." The coach did add though that "if we did not have that will to win, that mentality, we wouldn't be sitting here at 22-4."