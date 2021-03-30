Geno Auriemma on UConn’s no call: ‘That’s the nature of sports’
The UConn women’s head coach addressed the no-call at the end of Monday’s Elite Eight win over Baylor, even touching on criticism via social media from celebrities like LeBron James.
The UConn women’s head coach addressed the no-call at the end of Monday’s Elite Eight win over Baylor, even touching on criticism via social media from celebrities like LeBron James.
The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.
After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260
Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.
Could the Steelers bring back Le'Veon Bell?
With QBs now expected to go with the first four picks, the Detroit Lions could land the draft's top OT, WR or TE in Round 1
The NCAA has gotten it wrong this whole tournament...
Daniel Theis started off his Chicago Bulls career with a bang after being traded by the Boston Celtics.
Reassessing QB destinations after Friday's trades involving the 49ers, Dolphins and Eagles
Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.
"I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"
An interesting look into the L.A. workouts.
New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.
"Id be lying if I didnt admit that I wish he ended up there three or four years earlier. If so, the Blazers might have been champions.
Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of his Masters title defense.
The 49ers should have their choice between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance at No. 3, but Chris Simms thinks the Alabama star is Kyle Shanahan's guy.
One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.
Anderson Silva set foot in the Octagon for the final time last October. Though his UFC career may be over, he's not done fighting. Silva on Tuesday said that he has inked a deal to realize his dream of competing in professional boxing. Silva said that he will box Julio Caesar Chavez, Jr., on June 19. The event, titled "Tribute to the Kings," will take place at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Silva told TMZ Sports. It will be available live on Pay-Per-View. Though Silva lost his last three bouts under the UFC banner, he has always wanted to box professionally. He often targeted Roy Jones, Jr., as an opponent. It won't be Jones, Jr., just yet, but he will finally realize his boxing dream. "When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain," Silva told TMZ. "I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. "I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath." "Tribute to the Kings" is also slated to feature Chavez, Jr.'s father, Julio Caesar Chavez, Sr., in a special exhibition bout opposite the son of his former rival Hector "Macho" Camacho. Anderson Silva, one of the UFC's greats Silva was one of the greatest UFC champions of all time, ruling over the middleweight division for years. He defeated the likes of Chael Sonnen, Rich Franklin, Demian Maia, Dan Henderson, Nate Marquardt, Vitor Belfort, and numerous others. Chris Weidman took the belt from Silva in 2013. Though Silva showed flashes of his earlier brilliance after that, he never quite returned fully to form. Silva's final 10 bouts in the Octagon, including two losses to Weidman, left him with a record of 1-8 and 1 no contest before the UFC finally cut him loose in 2020. Anderson Silva kneels in Octagon at UFC Vegas 12 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts Highlights and recap from Anderson Silva's final fight in the UFC Octagon (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
A former practice squad WR returns to Kansas City.
Stipe Miocic reflects UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou.
The Buccaneers have spent first part of the offseason bringing back as many members of their Super Bowl LV-winning squad as they can, but there’s one notable free agent still out there as March comes to an end. Wide receiver Antonio Brown has not joined Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett, Leonard Fournette, and Rob Gronkowski in [more]