Geno Auriemma on UConn’s no call: ‘That’s the nature of sports’
The UConn women’s head coach addressed the no-call at the end of Monday’s Elite Eight win over Baylor, even touching on criticism via social media from celebrities like LeBron James.
Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.
Paige Bueckers continues to impress during her historic first season at UConn, and has now added another two honors to her early.
It sure looked like UConn fouled Baylor's Dijonai Carrington on the final possession of their Elite Eight showdown.
Yahoo Sports College Expert Cassandra Negley takes you through the epic Elite 8 matchup between Uconn and Baylor, and explains how freshman phenom Paige Bueckers carried the Huskies to victory.
UConn rattled off a 19-0 run to come back from their largest deficit of the tournament.
Paige Bueckers had 28 points to lead UConn but it was their defense that enabled them to clinch the program's 13th consecutive Final Four appearance, 69-67 over Baylor. Gino Auriemma:'That's an amazing accomplishment by these young kids'.
DiJonai Carrington and Baylor believe she was fouled on final shot attempt, which could have forced overtime in the Elite Eight matchup with UConn.
