Geno Auriemma: UConn is a 'different team' with Caroline Ducharme

It’s been a tough season injury-wise for the UConn women’s team.

Injuries to key players like Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme have put head coach Geno Auriemma’s team in some difficult moments. They’ve had to postpone a game because they lacked bodies, they’ve lost back-to-back games for the first time in 30 years, and have struggled at times to defeat even unranked opponents.

Wednesday night against Creighton was close to being another loss as the Huskies were down by double digits in the fourth quarter. But the returning Ducharme came to the rescue.

The sophomore guard, playing in her first game since Dec. 31 after suffering a concussion, scored all 10 of her points in the final quarter to spur UConn’s come-from-behind 62-60 win.

“It’s hard to win against really good teams that shoot the lights out,” Auriemma said after the game. “It’s hard to win against teams that every time you make a mistake they get an open layup or three and make enough of them. And on the other end It’s hard to win when you can’t make a shot.

“So Caroline comes in and scores 10 in the fourth quarter and it wasn’t an easy 10. But they are the kind of points we are used to seeing Caroline get in those moments. She’s back just in time.”

Ducharme scored in a variety of ways. Her first points came on a corner three when the Huskies were down eight with eight minutes to go. She made an and-one layup to cut the Creighton lead to three with three minutes to go, and got to the foul line in the final minute to put the Huskies in front for good.

“Just at that time, we all knew someone needed to step up,” Ducharme told SNY’s Maria Marino after the game. “Someone needed to hit their shot when they needed to hit shots. We were down and we needed to get going offensively.”

“She’s one tough mother, man. That’s why I love the kid. That’s why when she’s in the game we’re a different team. She somehow, some way gets shots,” Auriemma told Maria Marino of Ducharme. “I can’t say enough about her. I’m just glad to have her back.”

Ducharme missed UConn’s last 13 games. In the three games prior to her injury, Ducharme scored 19, 11 and 16 points to go along with near double-digit rebounds.

The hope is that Ducharme’s return means more consistent play from the Huskies as the regular season winds down. And while the team isn’t at full strength yet, Ducharme knows that this squad is different because of the adversity that they’ve dealt with this year.

“It’s an amazing team to be a part of. A lot of teams when you get into the position we’re in would have crumbled, would have given up,” she said. “It's a testament to how much we work through how much we love each other and how much we want to play with each other. It’s amazing to watch.”