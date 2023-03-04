Geno Auriemma talks Big East tournament prep, Nika Muhl leadership, Azzie Fudd injury update | UConn News Conference

In this UConn news conference, head coach Geno Auriemma isn't surprised at the number of close games UConn has played this season as they get ready for the start of the Big East tournament on Saturday at noon. It's been a trying season for the Huskies, losing star Paige Bueckers prior to the start of the year and then saw shooting sensation Azzi Fudd play just nine games with a recurring knee injury. Auriemma: "We haven't played one Big East game with our whole lineup." He hopes Fudd can return for the NCAA tournament but the team will to proceed cautiously and make sure she's truly ready to play. The adversity has forced point guard Nika Muhl to be the team's leader and "she's not afraid of taking the responsibility."