Geno Auriemma on Paige Bueckers' progress, Sue Bird's return and coaching challenges this season | UConn News Conference
UConn Huskies women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma discussed the challenges he's had coaching this season as well as last season with limited players heading into their game against Creighton on Sunday. Geno also updates Paige Bueckers' progress coming back from surgery and chimes in on what he thinks of Sue Bird returning to the WNBA for her nineteenth season.