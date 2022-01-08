Geno Auriemma on Paige Bueckers' progress, Sue Bird's return and coaching challenges this season | UConn News Conference

NBA.com

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Los Angeles Lakers amazing run, a streak of 33 straight games that set not only the NBA record, but still stands as the longest string of wins in all major American sports. Heres the story of that legendary team, led by Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Gail Goodrich and coach Bill Sharman, who not only accomplished the streak, but also went on to win the NBA title later that year. Win #33 came on January 7, 1972, against the Atlanta Hawks and be sure to tune into that very same matchup, Hawks-Lakers, Friday January 7th on ESPN.