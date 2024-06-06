Geno Auriemma has a lot to say about Caitlin Clark, 'stupid' fans who have made her a target

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma has been one of the most authoritative and loudest voices in women's college basketball for a long time.

He has thoughts on Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, who has brought a lot of attention to the WNBA from her record-breaking college career.

On Thursday's "Dan Patrick Show," Auriemma also shared thoughts on "delusional" Clark fans who haven't helped her adjustment to the pros.

"If you were a great college player like Caitlin was, with a delusional fanbase that follows her (that) disrespected the WNBA players," Auriemma said, at one point calling some "stupid." "The kid was set up for failure from the beginning."

Clark leads the Fever (2-9), averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 assists per game. She was shoved to the court during a game last weekend by the Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter, sparking an uproar that spilled beyond sports commentary.

"This kid's on the wrong team, she's got the wrong skill set to handle the physicality of that league, and she's a rookie," Auriemma said. "If you're a WNBA player … you're going to say, 'I'm going to make a statement.'"

Clark, Auriemma said, has been "targeted" on many levels.

"Targeted by society," Auriemma said. "Targeted by her looks. Targeted by her reputation. Targeted by the disrespect that (some fans have) shown to the WNBA. There's a huge target on this kid's back."

Auriemma applauds Clark's response to the outsized attention.

"I think she's handling it great," he said. "She talks a lot of (expletive) and she gets a lot of (expletive) back. She deserves everything she gets because she gives as good as she gets."

Auriemma said this year's heralded WNBA rookie class isn't exceptional despite the attention it has received.

"For these ridiculous fans who had her slotted as the next Diana (Taurasi) now, they're out of their mind," he said.

Auriemma preaches patience for Clark and Fever fans.

"She's just not built for the physicality of this league and she's not quick enough to get away from the physicality, so there's a lot of learning curve, like Diana said," Auriemma said. "And when she gets it, she has elite skills that are really going to help her. She needs to be on a better team and she needs experience. And that will come."

Auriemma also had choice words for fans who want to confront Chicago Sky players in public.

"What have we become, a third-world soccer country?" he said.

