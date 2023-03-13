Geno Auriemma 'happy' with No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament | UConn News Conference
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma explains his reaction to UConn being named a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma explains his reaction to UConn being named a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket is set, including UConn as a No. 2 seed against 15th-seeded Vermont in the first round of the Seattle 3 Region.
UCLA has one of the most treacherous March Madness roads to the Final Four. In other words, Mick Cronin's Bruins are stoked for the challenge ahead.
As the realisation of a third domestic suspension in little over seven weeks, and the costly impact that could have on Manchester United’s season, began to dawn, Casemiro looked close to tears.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Alabama and South Carolina scored the No. 1 overall seeds in the men's and women's tournaments.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
The women's NCAA tournament bracket is here.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
The No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.
The 68-team NCAA women's basketball tournament is set. Get your printable bracket here and make your March Madness picks now.
UNC is the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded in 1985.
The Lakers' D'Angelo Russell stays hot, scoring 33 points, but Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett combine for 63 points to lead Knicks to a win Sunday.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa felt like they did enough to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. In the end, they fell just short.
The Purdue Boilermakers go for the Big Ten basketball tournament championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Stay here for updates.
The Arkansas Razorbacks drew an 8 seed and will square off against the 9-seeded Illinois in the West Region of the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Arkansas' draw makes it the first time since 2008 that it has earned three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Razorbacks advanced to the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons — the only two years under head coach Eric Musselman that the tournament was held, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
Point spreads were released for the Thursday and Friday games.
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the World Baseball Classic in Sunday's win over Australia, then warned quarter-final opponents Italy that his unbeaten team "can score runs from anywhere".Ohtani said that hitting a home run at the tournament had been "a dream since childhood" and warned that he is not the only threat in a Japan team packed with talent.