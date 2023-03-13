Geno Auriemma 'happy' with No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament | UConn News Conference

HawgBeat

The Arkansas Razorbacks drew an 8 seed and will square off against the 9-seeded Illinois in the West Region of the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Arkansas' draw makes it the first time since 2008 that it has earned three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Razorbacks advanced to the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons — the only two years under head coach Eric Musselman that the tournament was held, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.