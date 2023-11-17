Geno Auriemma discusses UConn's win against Maryland as Azzi Fudd is injured

The Washington, D.C.-area native was not available after being injured at practice.
Saniya Rivers dropped 33 points to lead NC State to a huge upset win on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.
UConn comes into this season revamped and with as much additional buzz as the most dominant women’s program in NCAA history can muster.
The Bengals had a really rough Thursday night.
One of the Ravens' best players went down on their first drive with an injury.
The heavyweight unification finally has a date.
The 70-year-old Steelers special teams coach will need surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff he suffered in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
The schools have re-engaged with Mountain West officials over a two-year football scheduling alliance.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
The idea that a quarterback can ever go through nearly four years of various struggles and then recapture previously elite form is dubious, at best.
The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
Vincent Goodwill talks about the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before discussing Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
David Braun became Northwestern's interim head coach following the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.
Paul George received a technical foul in the second quarter after an argument with the crew about a non-call.
Fields will go through team drills Wednesday before the team determines his official status for Sunday.
The Browns are turning back to a rookie for this week's start.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful for the Ravens. Top Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to play with a hyperextended knee.