Geno Auriemma, Dan Hurley, Jim Mora appearing in UConn’s Coaches Road Show in June

The UConn Coaches Road Show will be back next month, stopping in Southington and Stamford in June.

The panel discussions will be open to the public, but registration, which carries a fee, is required. The first show is scheduled for June 4 at the Kinsman Brewing Company in Southington, which has been a stop the past two years. Jim Mora (football), Geno Auriemma (women’s basketball), Ellen Herman-Kimball (volleyball) and Chris MacKenzie (women’s hockey) are scheduled to be on the panel, from 6 to 8 p.m., the registration fee $35.

MacKenzie was national coach of the year after leading the Huskies to the Hockey East title. Auriemma, after leading the UConn women to the Final Four, learned the U.S. Basketball Writers Coach of the Year award will now be named for him. Next season, his 40th, Auriemma will be poised to become the winningest coach in college basketball history.

The Road Show moves to UConn’s Stamford campus on June 5, also 6-8 p.m., the registration fee $50. Mora, Auriemma, Dan Hurley, the two-time national champ in men’s basketball, and Margaret Rodriguez (women’s soccer) will be on the panel there.

For more details and information, go to uconhuskies.com.

Dom Amore: Give it up for Chris MacKenzie, Dad-joking mastermind behind UConn’s rise in women’s hockey