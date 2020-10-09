The Bengals are set to get a big piece of their defense on the field for the first time in the regular season.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins has missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury, but he’s been practicing for the last couple of weeks and head coach Zac Taylor indicated that he’ll be squaring off with the Ravens this Sunday.

“He’s done a great job working back into practices,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “Mentally, physically, he’s ready to go. . . . Obviously we’ve had a lot of injuries at that position. He’s been the force in that group here for a long time. It’s good to get his presence back. I know he’s excited about it.”

The Bengals have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, so Atkins will be a welcome addition to the mix against a Ravens team that likes to run the ball.

Geno Atkins set to make 2020 debut originally appeared on Pro Football Talk