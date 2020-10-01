Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins moved a step closer to returning to action.

Atkins practiced Wednesday, his first practice since injuring his shoulder in training camp a month ago. He was limited.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Atkins could make his 2020 debut this week.

“We’ll take it day-to-day and know more by the end of the week,” Taylor said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion) and slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs/hamstring) did not practice.

The Bengals gave defensive end Carlos Dunlap and defensive tackle Mike Daniels rest days.

Geno Atkins returns to practice for first time since training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk