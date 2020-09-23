Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels headline first Bengals injury report vs. Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t throw out many surprises on the first injury report of Week 3 as they get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zac Taylor noted both Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels wouldn’t practice Wednesday. Safety Shawn Williams slowly worked his way back into things by working special teams drills.

Here’s the official designation on a few of the players for Wednesday:

Geno Atkins (DNP)

Mike Daniels(DNP)

Brandon Wilson (DNP)

Carlos Dunlap (DNP)

Shawn Williams (limited)

Technically, it sounds like the Bengals think all of the above could end up being ready to play by Sunday. It’d be the first time onlookers get to see how Williams gets used alongside Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates. It’d also boost the run defense after the unit coughed up 200-plus on the ground in the loss to Cleveland.

The Bengals do have some options if guys can’t go. They just announced their four protected practice squad players for the week and can call guys up off that list if necessary.