Geno Atkins has free-agent visit with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will have a free-agent visit with defensive tackle Geno Atkins on Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the scheduled discussions:

Former #Bengals All-Pro and Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins is visiting the #Seahawks today, per his agency @_SportsTrust. Fully cleared from surgery that short-circuited last season, Atkins could be big-time addition to Seattle’s D-line. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2021

Atkins, 33, is fresh off surgery in June. He had a procedure done on his rotator cuff, but Rap Sheet later said that Atkins has since been cleared to return to football activities.

Having spent his entire 11-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, the former 2010 fourth-round pick had a bit of a down year in 2020. Some point to Atkins’ shoulder injury being the reason why he struggled last season, as he initially was hurt in training camp and played eight games with the injury.

The Bengals placed Atkins on injured reserve in December 2020.

Cincy went on to cut Atkins in March in a move which saved the Bengals $9.5 million against their salary cap.

If Atkins does sign in Seattle, that would reunite him with Carlos Dunlap. The edge defender was also a 2010 draft pick of the Bengals where he played up until last year when he was traded to the Seahawks in October.

