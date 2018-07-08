Gennady Golovkin Praises Conor McGregor’s Boxing, but Floyd Mayweather in UFC Would Be a Different Story

Conor McGregor and Gennady Golovkin

Gennady Golovkin currently sits atop the boxing world, so when he says that he thinks former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor looked good when he boxed Floyd Mayweather, his comments hold a lot of weight. But that is exactly what he said when speaking with the media at UFC 226 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Mayweather has teased a trip to the Octagon, but time and again has put it on the back burner. That's just as well, according to GGG, who questions Mayweather crossing over from boxing to MMA, doubting it would produce the same respectable result as the Irishman's trip from the Octagon to the boxing ring.

Golovkin has only one blemish on his record, a controversial draw with Canelo Alvarez. He is otherwise undefeated with a professional boxing record of 38-0-1. Golovkin hopes to at least dull that blemish when he rematches Alvarez on Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.