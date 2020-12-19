Gennadiy Golovkin sets record with 7th-round TKO vs. Kamil Szeremeta

Gennadiy Golovkin set a record for most middleweight title defenses, after easily defeating Kamil Szeremata via 7th-round TKO on Friday night.

Golovkin defended his middleweight titles for a record 20th time, retaining the IBF and IBO crowns. With the victory, Golovkin now sits at 41-1-1 throughout his career.

Although nothing has been confirmed, Golovkin said he’ll be watching Canelo Alvarez’s upcoming fight versus Callum Smith with avid interest, as fans are hoping for a rematch of their September 2018 fight, where Canelo emerged victorious after 12 rounds.

In their first fight against each other, Canelo and Golovkin were forced to a draw after 12 rounds.

Pictures often speak louder than words, and you can see full highlights from Golovkin’s victory over Szeremata in the video above.

Gennadiy Golovkin set a middleweight record after defeating Kamil Szeremeta via 7th-round TKO on Friday. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

