Genk win race over Watford, Reims and Anderlecht for Sint-Truiden star

Genk have won the race to sign highly rated Matte Smets from Sint-Truiden. The young defender follows former Sint-Truiden head coach Thorsten Fink and fellow young star Jarne Steuckers in swapping one Limburg club for another. The Sint-Truiden defender, who played every minute of every game this season, was also on the wish list of Watford and Reims.

Anderlecht, having lost Zeno Debast to Sporting CP, were also said to be interested in the defender. It is safe to say that his now former club were not happy that he has gone to their local rivals Genk. In a press release announcing the transfer, the club said ‘The fact that he chooses this transfer – despite offers from other clubs – hurts us as a club and as a region. But it’s Matte’s decision, and we have to accept that decision’.

Genk were able to activate a relatively small release clause of just €2.25m. At the age of just 20, Smets really is a huge talent in Belgian football and Sint-Truiden will be disappointed that the release clause in his contract is a small amount.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson