Genk eyeing move for former Barcelona B and current Málaga striker

HLN are reporting that Genk are looking at signing 21-year-old striker Roberto Fernández from Málaga. The forward currently plays in the third tier of Spanish football where he scored an impressive 18 goals in 36 matches. The side still has two games to go as they look to win promotion to the second tier. They face Gimnastic over two legs with the first leg at home on Saturday evening.

Fernández joined the Málaga set up in the summer of 2018 from the Cordoba youth set-up. He had previously spent some time in the Sevilla academy before returning to Cordoba. During the 2022/2023 season he had a loan spell with the Barcelona second team. The striker played 36 games for the Catalan side, scoring seven goals. Overall he has played 72 games for Málagaand scored 21 goals, grabbing five assists in the process. Fernández is under contract with the Spanish club until 2025.

Genk are also closing in on the signing of Celtic striker Hyeon-gyu Oh.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson