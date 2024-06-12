Genk eye move for Celtic striker

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Genk are looking into signing Celtic striker Hyeon-gyu Oh. The 23-year-old joined the Scottish giants back in the winter of 2023 from South Korean side Suwon Bluewings. The South-Korean international signed a deal until 2028 with the club and cost around €2.8m.

Despite scoring seven goals in 20 appearances at the back end of the 2022/2023 season, Oh has struggled to be a first team regular this season. He made 20 league appearances and scored five goals, but after the arrival of Adam Idah on loan from Norwich in January he lost his place in the side. The paper reports that Oh is keen on the move to Genk as an opportunity to revive his career and work with Thorsten Fink. Many attribute Fink with the development of South Korea’s star man Heung-min Son during Fink’s time with Hamburg.

Transfermarkt currently values the striker at €1.8m, but it is unclear if Celtic are willing to sell at a loss.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson